Steelers place Maurkice Pouncey on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Steelers made center Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement official Monday.

The team placed Pouncey on the reserve/retired list.

Maurkice and his twin brother, Mike Pouncey, announced their retirements from the NFL on Feb. 12.

The Steelers made Maurkice a first-round choice in 2010. He made three All-Pro teams and nine times was voted to the Pro Bowl.

Pouncey, 31, spent all 11 seasons with the Steelers.

Roethlisberger recently told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Pouncey’s retirement hit him hard. Pouncey and Roethlisberger formed a strong relationship since Pouncey joined the team in 2010.

Pouncey started 134 games for Pittsburgh in his career.