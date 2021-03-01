Texans cut Josh McCown, who may now join their coaching staff

Getty Images

Josh McCown is no longer a Texans player. He may soon be a Texans assistant coach.

The Texans officially released McCown today, but that may just be the first step toward hiring him as a member of their coaching staff. Houston considered McCown — who has never been on an NFL or college coaching staff — as a candidate to be its next head coach before hiring David Culley in that role, and some think McCown could eventually be Culley’s successor.

It’s unclear precisely what role McCown might have with the Texans. When they signed him during the 2020 season, it was widely believed that he was going to be in Houston at least as much for his ability to serve as a veteran mentor as for the possibility that he could actually get on the field (which he never did). McCown said at the time he expects to become an NFL coach eventually.

In his first year of retirement from playing, McCown may want to spend more time with his family and not work the hours required of a full-time NFL coach, but he’s likely to have some role with the team. McCown is a native Texan and the Texans’ facility is only about 90 minutes from his family’s home, so he’ll be close by.