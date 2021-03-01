Titans re-sign Breon Borders

Getty Images

The Titans released cornerback Breon Borders last week, but he’s already back on the team.

Borders was cut in a procedural move because he ended last season on injured reserve. The Titans announced on Monday that they have signed him back to the roster.

Borders was called up to the active roster from the practice squad during the season and went on to start five games for the AFC South club. He had 27 tackles, an interception, and five passes defensed in six overall appearances.

He’s also seen time with Washington and Jacksonville since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.