Tua Tagovailoa hopes Dolphins draft Najee Harris

NFL teams have increasingly concluded in recent years that running backs aren’t worth high draft picks. But don’t tell that to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — at least not about his former Alabama teammate Najee Harris.

Tagovailoa singled out Harris as a player in this year’s draft who should make an immediate impact.

“He’s going to be a fun guy to watch this upcoming season,” Tagovailoa said on the Yahoo Sports podcast, via the New York Post. “Hopefully we’re on the same team.”

Most mock drafts have Harris going somewhere in the range where the Dolphins might take him either with their own first-round pick, No. 18 overall, or the second-round pick they got from the Texans, No. 36 overall.

Harris topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons. The Dolphins struggled to run the ball last season. Myles Gaskin led the team with 584 yards.