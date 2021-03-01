Tua Tagovailoa: Mac Jones is a more mobile Tom Brady

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t the only person invoking Tom Brady‘s name when talking about former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played with Jones in Tuscaloosa before moving on to the NFL and said on a Yahoo Sports podcast that any team that gets Jones is “going to be very lucky” to have him on hand.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s a more mobile Tom Brady. He’s very athletic, very smart too.”

Kiper said recently that he sees similarities between Jones and Brady when it comes to accuracy, competitiveness, and intelligence while adding that Jones “wouldn’t be close, probably” to Brady when all is said and done. He’s been steadily moving up draft boards, though, and it’s a safe bet that he won’t be waiting as long as Brady did to find out where he’ll kick off his NFL career.

9 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa: Mac Jones is a more mobile Tom Brady

  1. Real torn loyalties here. As a Bama fan I think he’s the real deal and want him to get every dollar he can. As a Bears fan I don’t like the way he’s starting to get hyped as it reduces the chances of him being there at 20.

  3. So, a 6th round pick?

    Kidding guys, hope Mac Jones has a great NFL career.

  4. All I know is I saw all of bams games and this guy was the most solid. I think his greatest assest is seeing the field and making the right decisions on who to throw the ball to and then making the throw.
    So many QB’s in college can’t read a defense. The Mich QB who just left via portal is a good example of someone who cant and will never amount to anything.

    I hear ya and agree thus far is way under rated but starting to climb. The knock on him is his ability to scramble. Everyone wants a Mahomes now. Pass and run is the top asset, with pass only as a second.

  8. Big deal. Many NFL QBs past and present have been more mobile than Tom Brady.

    Most have been busts as NFL players.

    Meanwhile, the former two sport high school athlete who was a legitimate MLB prospect, and was recruited to play football by major college programs, yet somehow has people suggesting he was not very athletic, is now well into the process of lapping the past and present NFL field as the Greatest NFL Player of All-Time.

    Lucky for the rest of the field I guess that Tom Brady is just not athletic.

  9. This isn’t fair to Jones, specially since there’s a non-negligible chance that he ends up with the Patriots. If that happens the Boston media will have a field day bringing this type of stuff up every time he struggles. Comparing anyone to Brady is not doing them any favors.

