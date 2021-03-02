Brian Gutekunst: We certainly could franchise tag Aaron Jones

Getty Images

The Packers don’t often use the franchise tag, having last implemented it in 2010 on defensive lineman Ryan Pickett. Green Bay is the only team that hasn’t used the tag from 2011-2020.

In his Tuesday press conference, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said there isn’t an organizational philosophy against tagging players. And with running back Aaron Jones about to become an unrestricted free agent, Green Bay may use either the franchise or transition tag to keep him in Wisconsin.

“We certainly could. I think it’s something we’re working through,” Gutekunst said. “I think, again, it’s not a philosophical thing to avoid it. I do think there’s usually better ways to go about it. But certainly if I think as we get down the road here over the next week or so, if that becomes what’s in the best interest of the Packers, I think we’ll do that. But at this point, we haven’t done that.”

Jones was selected for his first Pro Bowl in 2020, after rushing for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards with a pair of TDs.

Jones and Jamaal Williams will both become unrestricted free agents in a couple weeks. But last year’s second-round pick A.J. Dillon could take on a larger role if Green Bay elects to move on from its top two backs in 2020.