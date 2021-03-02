Cardinals announce J.J. Watt will wear No. 99

Getty Images

The Cardinals organization retired No. 99 in honor of running back Marshall Goldberg, but the number is coming back into circulation.

Goldberg’s daughter Ellen Goldberg Tullos said that her late father would be “delighted” to have Watt wearing the same number he wore while a member of the Chicago Cardinals. In a video posted to Arizona’s Twitter account, Watt is shown telling teammate Chandler Jones that he spoke to Tullos and is “good to go” in terms of the number.

With that out of the way, the Cardinals formally announced on Tuesday that Watt will wear the same number he wore in Houston when he takes the field this season.

The Cardinals also shared a photo of Watt signing his new two-year contract with the team and announced that Watt will be holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Questions at that session are likely to focus more on what drew him to Arizona than his jersey number, although there’s a good chance that Goldberg and his family may get a mention before the afternoon is out.