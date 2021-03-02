Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach: We’ll be smart and selective in adding a receiver

Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach noted it’s unlikely the club will bring back Sammy Watkins for 2021. But Kansas City will likely address receiver in some way during the offseason.

Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are both slated to become unrestricted free agents, leaving the club with Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as its top two wideout options. Plus, the club has Travis Kelce, who led the team with 1,416 yards receiving.

But whether it’s through the draft of free agency, Veach sounded as if the club will address receiver depth in the offseason.

“We’ll be smart,” Veach said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “If something makes sense for us, we’ll listen. But if the market falls and things make sense for us, we’ll be smart and selective.

“Typically, like most years, there are numbers, from the top down, in the receiver position in the draft. If something doesn’t work out in free agency, there’s depth in that position to address it potentially in the draft.”

Veach also noted the club could add a tight end to help backup Kelce, who set a single-season record for receiving yards at his position. But Kelce is also turning 32 in October, so another weapon at that spot could help elongate his career.