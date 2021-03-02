David Johnson takes pay cut, stays with Texans

Getty Images

Texans running back David Johnson will remain in Houston after taking a pay cut.

Johnson has agreed to a new deal that guarantees him $4.25 million this season, with incentives that could pay him up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

That’s a substantial pay cut from the $7.95 million he was set to make as a base salary this season, with an additional $862,500 available in roster bonuses.

But Johnson apparently calculated that if the Texans released him, he wouldn’t get any more than what the Texans were offering. And so he is staying put at a time when the Texans are losing a lot of their other high-profile players.