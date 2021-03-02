Davon Godchaux return to Miami may not work economically

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux‘s 2020 season came to an early end due to a torn biceps and the injury might have also opened the door to his departure from the team this offseason.

Godchaux had started 37 straight games before his Week 5 injury and his absence opened the door for the trio of Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler to handle the defensive tackle duties. The presence of that trio and Godchaux’s perceived value led his agent Drew Rosenhaus to suggest that remaining in Miami may be an unlikely outcome.

“Davon would love to come back and the Dolphins would like for him to come back,” Rosenhaus said on WSVN, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “The question is can we make it work economically because the Dolphins have invested in three other defensive tackles recently. Davon is one of the most talented defensive tackles, I believe, and the Dolphins would have to be able to compensate him in that capacity. I’m not sure that they will, given the talent they have on the team. We’ll see if the Dolphins are able to step up and be competitive with other teams that may not have as much talent at the defensive tackle position.”

Godchaux had 179 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 52 overall appearances for the Dolphins over the last four years.