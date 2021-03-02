Family says girl injured in Britt Reid crash has permanent brain injuries

Getty Images

The 5-year-old girl who was in a car hit by then-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid suffered permanent injuries, her family says.

Tom Porto, the attorney speaking on behalf of 5-year-old Ariel Young’s family, said on Good Morning America that Young has made some progress in her recovery but may never fully heal.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto said of Ariel. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted he had been drinking before the crash. Britt Reid’s record includes a past drunk driving conviction, and Porto said Reid should face felony charges.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive,” Porto said.

A GoFundMe for Young has raised more than $500,000.