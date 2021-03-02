If Browns move on from David Njoku, Kyle Rudolph would appear a fit

Getty Images

On Saturday, David Njoku wrote what sounded like a goodbye to Cleveland. The tight end asked for a trade last summer and again before the trade deadline.

The Browns didn’t listen, but Njoku played only 36 percent of the offensive snaps and made only 19 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

He remains under contract for the 2021 season with a $6.013 million base salary. That’s the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and it’s not guaranteed, so the Browns could release him or try to trade him if they don’t think he’s worth that much with the salary cap shrinking.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t know whether Njoku still wants out.

“David is somebody who I respect and value — the production he gave us on the field and the teammate he is,’’ Stefanski said. “As it relates to him in particular, I am not aware of that. I know I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of players over the course of the season and over the course of many seasons so I will continue to have that dialogue with all of our guys to see where they are, but I am not aware of anything in particular with David.”

The Vikings announced Tuesday they are cutting Kyle Rudolph. That news is not unrelated.

Rudolph spent nine seasons with Stefanski in Minnesota, and would love to play for Stefanski again, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.