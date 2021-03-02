J.J. Watt: Leaving Houston is “extremely difficult”

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was a hero during his decade with the Texans, not only as one of the best defensive players in NFL history on the field, but also for his wealth of contributions off the field. That makes it tough to leave Houston.

At his introductory press conference today in Arizona, Watt said it was hard to come to the realization this offseason that his time in Houston had come to an end.

“It was extremely difficult,” Watt said. “The bond with that city is unlike anything I could have imagined.”

Watt had already started working with the Arizona-based Pat Tillman Foundation before he signed with the Cardinals, and he said he hopes to become as involved with the community in the Phoenix area as he was in Houston.

“I will love that place forever. Moving on was difficult to do. It’s never easy,” Watt said. “But I’m very excited for new beginnings.”