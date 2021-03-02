J.J. Watt: Longer I looked at it, signs kept pointing to Arizona

Getty Images

J.J. Watt sat down for his first press conference as a member of the Cardinals on Tuesday and the first question he fielded had to do with what led him to sign in Arizona.

Watt said that the decision to pick the Cardinals was “certainly close” and pointed to various reasons why the team was appealing to him. Watt said they have a “young, extremely talented quarterback” in Kyler Murray who he believes can take another step forward in his third season and noted the presence of players like safety Budda Baker and edge rusher Chandler Jones on defense.

His familiarity and comfort with Vance Joseph’s defense was also cited as a reason and the Arizona weather also played a role. Watt said it was part of the team’s “strong and heavy” recruitment over the last couple of weeks and the entire package led him to making his final call.

“The longer I looked at, signs kept pointing back here,” Watt said.

Watt said he sees his role being to “dominate on the field” and to be a leader off the field by showing younger players “the way” to be a professional. The Cardinals obviously think he’ll be able to do those things and Watt’s transition to a new team will be a big storyline for the 2021 season.