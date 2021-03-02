J.J. Watt to Kyler Murray: I’m here because I believe in you

Getty Images

When defensive end J.J. Watt opened a Tuesday press conference, he listed some of the reasons why he signed with the Cardinals on Monday.

The answer included a mention of Kyler Murray, who Watt called a “young, extremely talented quarterback” that can progress further in the future. Murray came up again later in the press conference and Watt said that he texted Murray to let him know the role that the quarterback played in his decision.

Watt said that you have to have a quarterback to have a chance of success in the NFL and made it clear that he feels Arizona has one.

“I’m here because I believe in you,” Watt said.

Watt’s belief is a vote of confidence in Murray and the Cardinals as a whole after a 2-5 finish to the season kept them from making the playoffs and both sides surely hope Watt’s arrival leads to a better finish next time.