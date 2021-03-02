James Conner unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2021, 11:53 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

After four years in Pittsburgh, running back James Conner appears to be on the way out.

Conner becomes a free agent in two weeks and is unlikely to re-sign with the Steelers, according to ESPN.

Last year Conner was the Steelers’ leading rusher with 721 yards, but most of his production came early in the season and he wasn’t able to get much going as the Steelers’ offense struggled down the stretch. Conner missed time late in the season with a quadriceps injury and never ran for even 40 yards in any game from Week 12 through Pittsburgh’s postseason loss.

The 25-year-old Conner may need to find a new NFL home, and Pittsburgh may need to look elsewhere for a starting running back.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “James Conner unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh

  1. Bring back Laveon Bell. He knows the offense and the Steelers know how to use him. This is the only logical fit.

  2. James has a great story but in the pass-happy NFL, running backs are fungible and hence undervalued.

  3. A talented physical runner who unfortunately couldn’t stay healthy. He still has gas left in the tank. Low cost high reward type gamble in FA.

  4. Not worth a 2nd contract. Love the guys play style and approach to the game, seems like a nice person but he just isnt worth the money. Time for the next steelers RB.

  6. Javonte Williams at 24 unless it’s 28 cause they trade down and get another pick is the future Steelers stud RB

  7. Good guy, but guessing he’ll be a low tier FA and may have to wait til close to the start of the season for something to open up

  8. Good running back, has shown he can get it done with a solid O line. I think that was the crux of the issues last season. Wasn’t Conner it was the O line just not able to open up lanes for him, specifically as the season went on. plus he just can’t stay healthy, which has definitely been an issue. More durability is in order for the RB position. None of his backups have shown they can take the reigns either. so either sign him to a deal with an injury incentive, (which is impossible to predict) or let him go and grab a pair of fresh young legs in the draft. RBs are a dime a dozen, don’t even need to use a first round pick on one.

  9. Regardless of where he goes, he was a big inspiration to young cancer patients in Pittsburgh.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.