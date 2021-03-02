Joe Barry: I’m proud of my scars from past coaching experiences

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator in large part because of his communication skills.

LaFleur and Barry worked together with the Rams in 2017, so the two men have familiarity with one another. But Barry also has been a defensive coordinator before, with poor results.

In 2007 and 2008, Barry was the DC and the Lions ranked last in yards allowed and points allowed both seasons. Then in 2015 and 2016, Washington ranked 28th in yards allowed both seasons and 17th and 19th in points allowed.

LaFleur said earlier on Tuesday that Barry learned a lot from his previous experiences. Addressing the Green Bay media for the first time on Tuesday, Barry agreed he’s grown since his last time as a coordinator.

“I’m really proud of my scars, I really am. And I think that in life, I think that you’re hardened in life by tough experiences,” Barry said. “I think the No. 1 thing, when you do experience those lows, when you do get those scars, shoot, if you learn from it, and you grow from it, and you expand, then you don’t have to wear sleeves and cover them up. You can wear them and say, yeah, that was a tough experience. That was brutal. that one hurt. But I learned from it, I got better, I grew. And I would hope to think that 36, 37-year old Joe Barry is a lot different than 50-year-old Joe Barry.”

Barry spent the last four years as the linebackers coach/assistant head coach in Los Angeles, and LaFleur’s goal has been to have Barry implement the scheme that was so successful for the Rams in 2020. L.A. ended the year first in both points allowed and yards allowed.

  1. Experience can make the difference at times, but more often than not, the experience is just repeated with same result, and is just what it is most often, talk about a experiencing an experience.

  2. When Mike Pettine was hired, Packer fans touted his record of having a top-10 defense every year he was a DC or head coach. Now they think this guy who has been a complete failure as a DC will be great because he “communicates well.”

  3. Well that’s certainly one way to spin it. The fact is he learned nothing from his total failure in Detroit. Then, in two seasons, he learned nothing from his incompetence in Washington. He peak is at position coach–above that he’s lost. Good luck Green Bay, you’re going to need it.

  4. Is Mark Murphy tanking for some particular player next year?!

    We had Joe Barry in D.C. for 2 years that seemed like 20! He’s CLUELESS! He can’t scheme, can’t make adjustments, doesn’t relate to players….

    This hire is purely because Matt LaFleur was on that Washington staff and is buddies with him. They used to ride their bikes to training camp together in Richmond, VA! They’re buddies. That’s it! This is a disastrous hire!

  6. After listening to this guy for 12 minutes today, I felt like I wanted to run through a wall for him.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

  7. freefromwhatyouare says:
    March 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm
    After listening to this guy for 12 minutes today, I felt like I wanted to run through a wall for him.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

    ===============================================================================
    That is because you are the most homeristic homer who ever homered.

  8. Not sure if hiring a guy who has never coached a top 27 defense is a good idea for our team who already plays historically awful defense but I guess it can’t get any worse.

  9. He’s incompetent…if he was even an average DC with the skins, they’d have been a decent team…it’s hilarious this incompetent retread gets repeated chances…

  10. I don’t get the hire at all. I prefer hiring a young coach looking to prove himself over a guy who married right and gets jobs with friends.

