Joe Barry: I’m proud of my scars from past coaching experiences

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator in large part because of his communication skills.

LaFleur and Barry worked together with the Rams in 2017, so the two men have familiarity with one another. But Barry also has been a defensive coordinator before, with poor results.

In 2007 and 2008, Barry was the DC and the Lions ranked last in yards allowed and points allowed both seasons. Then in 2015 and 2016, Washington ranked 28th in yards allowed both seasons and 17th and 19th in points allowed.

LaFleur said earlier on Tuesday that Barry learned a lot from his previous experiences. Addressing the Green Bay media for the first time on Tuesday, Barry agreed he’s grown since his last time as a coordinator.

“I’m really proud of my scars, I really am. And I think that in life, I think that you’re hardened in life by tough experiences,” Barry said. “I think the No. 1 thing, when you do experience those lows, when you do get those scars, shoot, if you learn from it, and you grow from it, and you expand, then you don’t have to wear sleeves and cover them up. You can wear them and say, yeah, that was a tough experience. That was brutal. that one hurt. But I learned from it, I got better, I grew. And I would hope to think that 36, 37-year old Joe Barry is a lot different than 50-year-old Joe Barry.”

Barry spent the last four years as the linebackers coach/assistant head coach in Los Angeles, and LaFleur’s goal has been to have Barry implement the scheme that was so successful for the Rams in 2020. L.A. ended the year first in both points allowed and yards allowed.