Johnathan Joseph had long conversation with J.J. Watt about playing in Arizona

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph may not be playing with J.J. Watt as a member of the Cardinals in 2021, but a chat with his former Texans teammate may have helped Watt land in Arizona.

Joseph signed with the Cardinals last November and appeared in four games for the team before landing on injured reserve. That time was enough for him to become a sounding board for Watt about the experience of playing for the NFC West team.

During that chat, Joseph said that he praised defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s handling of the unit and was left with an inkling that Watt was going to wind up in Arizona.

“Obviously I spent time in Arizona, so you know me and him had a long conversation about that. . . . I kinda had an idea all along where he was probably going to end up going,” Joseph said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Just from the conversation that me and him had and just knowing the situation they have there with a young team on offense that has playmakers. Defense, the same thing. Throughout his career, he’s never been able to play with someone as dominant as him on the other side so you put him with Chandler Jones.”

Joseph joins Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick as Cardinals corners headed for free agency, so there’s still a lot for the Cardinals to settle when it comes to who will be playing behind Jones and Watt next season.

