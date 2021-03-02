Kenny Golladay decision in “forefront” of Lions’ minds

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Tuesday press conference that wide receiver is “somewhat of a need” for the team as they make plans for the 2021 season and that need could grow in the next couple of weeks.

Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, and Mohamed Sanu are all set for free agency, so the Lions could find themselves with an almost entirely bare cupboard at the position. Golladay would likely draw the most attention on the open market and is a candidate for the franchise tag, but General Manager Brad Holmes didn’t signal his intentions when he took his turn with reporters.

Holmes said that the team is going through a process to determine whether they use the tag and make the “best decision” for the team when it comes to a decision on Golladay.

“I don’t think there’s any debate that Kenny has shown the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in this league,” Holmes said. “With that skill set that everybody knows that he has, that we all know he has, and being at where we’re at a roster standpoint, there’s also been no debate that Kenny has been at the forefront of our mind in terms of making sure that we make the best possible decision for not only the Lions but for Kenny. I wish I had a more direct answer to you to tell you exactly what we’re going to do, but out of respect for that process we’ll keep that in house.”

Holmes said he does not think that the team’s cap situation would keep them from using the tag as they are planning for various scenarios based on where the cap number ultimately comes in for the season. Teams have until March 9 to use the tag.