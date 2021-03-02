Kevin Stafanski: Odell Beckham Jr. is doing great in his rehab

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the majority of the Browns’ first winning season since 2007 after tearing his ACL in Week 7.

But at this point, it appears he’s on track to return and impact Cleveland’s offense in 2021.

“I really don’t have much of an update, other than I know he’s doing great,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Tuesday press conference. “Our medical people are in contact with the guys he’s working out with. As you can imagine, he’s attacking this thing. So I know he’s doing great.”

Beckham had 23 reception for 319 yards with three touchdowns in his injury-shortened season. Though he wasn’t around for all of 2020, Stefanski expects good progression from Beckham from his first to second year in the offense.

“He’s, as you can imagine, very very committed to getting back to 100 percent,” Stefanski said. “He’s well on his way in his rehab. So, excited about his future.”

Since Cleveland acquired him in 2019, Beckham has caught 97 passes for 1,354 yards with seven touchdowns.