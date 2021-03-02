Kevin Stefanski: I know Baker Mayfield can continue to get better

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed clear progress in his first season with head coach Kevin Stefanski, finishing 2020 with 3,463 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

With Mayfield entering his fourth year as a pro, Stefanski said Tuesday he’s expecting the quarterback to continue improving as he gains more comfort and familiarity in the offense.

“I wouldn’t put any parameters on any of our guys when it comes to their trajectory. I would just tell you, I know he can continue to get better,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “He’s another person who is eager to get better. He’s champing at the bit. And when he walks in this building, or we virtually see him next, we’ll make sure that we outline some things that he can improve upon. But I think you all know this about Baker — he works really, really, really hard at his craft. And I think that’s something, when you do that, you’ve got a chance.”

Stefanski noted that as he got to know Mayfield and the quarterback’s teammates in 2020, he also got more comfortable in scheming to the team’s strengths. That worked out, as the club won advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and won its first playoff game since 1994.

If Mayfield continues his progress, the Browns could be in even better position in 2021.