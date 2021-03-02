Kyle Van Noy “surprised and disappointed” by Dolphins release

Getty Images

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s time with the Dolphins is up.

Van Noy was informed by the team that he will be released after playing one year of the four-year contract he signed with them as a free agent last year. Van Noy released a statement saying he was not expecting the move and felt he fulfilled expectations during his one year in Miami.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team.”

Van Noy’s release will clear $9.775 million in cap space for Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins never broached reworking the contract as a way of holding onto Van Noy. They paid him $15 million for one year of work and now he’ll be able to find someone else to pay him in 2021.