Kyle Van Noy “surprised and disappointed” by Dolphins release

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s time with the Dolphins is up.

Van Noy was informed by the team that he will be released after playing one year of the four-year contract he signed with them as a free agent last year. Van Noy released a statement saying he was not expecting the move and felt he fulfilled expectations during his one year in Miami.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team.”

Van Noy’s release will clear $9.775 million in cap space for Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins never broached reworking the contract as a way of holding onto Van Noy. They paid him $15 million for one year of work and now he’ll be able to find someone else to pay him in 2021.

33 responses to “Kyle Van Noy “surprised and disappointed” by Dolphins release

  2. Are all the people who are haranguing DeShaun Watson for not honoring his contract going to browbeat the Dolphins brass for not honoring Van Noys?

  4. $15 mil for one year is a decent amount of money. Nothing to complain about here other than hurt feelings.

  5. Okay, so where are all you that talk about how a player should honor his contract and have to repay money and all that? The Dolphins honored 1 year out of a 4 year contract.

  6. Grier paid 4 mil per over market for evey FA he signed last year. What on earth did you think was going to happen? Your GM is a total moron.

  10. Good move, his leadership might be missed, but his play lacked at times. Not worth the 15 million the Fins paid him.

  11. There are going to be many overpaid veterans on the market. It is still very early in the process. Teams with space will be licking their chops.

  12. The production wasn’t there. Excited to see what Andrew Van Ginkel does with another offseason and more playing time.

  13. Releasing a Captain after a solid year tells me they are clearing space for Watson…

  14. Such a bad move; linebacker is now the weakest group on our defense. With Hill, Roberts, and Biegel all but gone, Baker is the only legit starter left, and that is scary! I can’t believe they didn’t even “broach the subject” to restructure his contract. What disrespect for one of the only veteran leaders on our defense, who played pretty well his first year on a new team.

  15. Miami’s going to get younger at Linebacker. Most likely keeping X now instead. makes sense.Kyle was a step behind in his play last year but solid, maybe the hip is a concern.

    it was great having the leadership last year they need speed this year!

    Draft a few this year!

  16. touchback6 says:
    March 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm
    Grier paid 4 mil per over market for evey FA he signed last year. What on earth did you think was going to happen? Your GM is a total moron.

    ——

    Meanwhile BB paid over $20M for guys that were not even on the team and despite your predictions, came in 3rd place in the division. BB is a great coach…..and a below average GM when it comes to drafting, especially in the first few rounds. How could he overlook DK Metcalf and instead pick N’keal Harry? Moreover, who was the last prow bowl player BB drafted since he drafted Gronk?

  18. Stupid move. The guy was hurt all year and yet still played hard. Van Noy is, by far, the most talented linebacker on the Fins roster. He will contribute mightily next year — for some other team. Watch for him to make the Pro Bowl next after playing behind Washington’s dominating defensive line.

  19. Look at it this way Kyle. The 49ers released Joe Montana and New England released Tom Brady. Feel better now? I didn’t hear Brady whining. He did his talking on the field.

  20. This is why NFL players should hold out for at least partly guaranteed contracts. MBL and NBA players do! The players association should instruct agents that no player should sign unless there is a significant number of years guaranteed. The quarterbacks should take the lead in this. Look at Mahomes, his ten year contract is worth nothing if the Chiefs say it is no longer worth it.

  21. Don’t take it personally, dude. There are a lot of guys who will be released because they make too much money.

  22. So sad… he was never the same after Josh Allen trucked him in the open field right in front of the team bench.

  23. nirrad4417 says:
    March 2, 2021 at 2:11 pm
    Good move, his leadership might be missed, but his play lacked at times. Not worth the 15 million the Fins paid him.

    26 4 Rate This

    ——————
    lol

    How is it a good move if you overpaid for a rental for no reason and don’t have a 3-4 Elephant in house?

    For all we know he was a guy

    You overpaid every FA last year by 4 mil per for about 25million in overpyaments for a total of 237 million. One of the dumbest moves ever.

    NE wins the division next year. They’ll have leverage, cap space and their pick of soon to be available qbs, while finishing up the low cost and cap control rebuild.

  24. WASHINGTON is in dire need of a linebacker to help anchor the Linebackers. The front 4 are elite. The back end stinks but it’s a start

  25. jac1216 says:
    March 2, 2021 at 1:58 pm
    Clearing room for Watson. More coming soon.

    14 18 Rate This

    —————

    “Tua is our qb” – C. Grier,3 week ls ago

  27. qckappa says:
    March 2, 2021 at 1:59 pm
    Okay, so where are all you that talk about how a player should honor his contract and have to repay money and all that? The Dolphins honored 1 year out of a 4 year contract.
    —————————————————————————————————-
    The only for sure thing is the guaranteed $30 million that he won’t even have to work another three years for.

  28. To cjarliecharger. The Pats didn’t release Brady. He left. They made him an offer to stay. He declined.

  29. I bet KVN runs back to daddy Belichick like all Patriot ex players and coaches do when they fail with their new teams.

  30. Gonna be a lot more surprising cuts like this with the Salary Cap situation this year. He wouldn’t have been cut if the Salary Cap was the same as it was projected to be when he was signed. It’s unfortunate, and maybe a little unfair, but that $10M savings is a pretty big deal this offseason.

  31. I hate this move. I have no idea what Miami brass is thinking.
    This was a team captain and leader!?!?!?
    Atleast rework his contract!!!
    I’m afraid this will turn into the Miami of old.

  32. josh plum says:
    March 2, 2021 at 1:59 pm
    $15 mil for one year is a decent amount of money. Nothing to complain about here other than hurt feelings.

    ______________

    This is why guys like us don’t play at that level. You don’t get to play pro successfully by just being content with your paycheck / salary. These guys want to play and dedicate their very lives to their squads.

  33. nhpats2011 says:
    March 2, 2021 at 2:20 pm
    ——

    Meanwhile BB paid over $20M for guys that were not even on the team and despite your predictions, came in 3rd place in the division. BB is a great coach…..and a below average GM when it comes to drafting, especially in the first few rounds. How could he overlook DK Metcalf and instead pick N’keal Harry? Moreover, who was the last prow bowl player BB drafted since he drafted Gronk?

    ———————–

    Gronk was in 2010. Here’s the list.
    2011 – Marcus Cannon 2016 All Pro team
    2012 – Chandler Jones PB in 2015, 2017 & 2019
    2012 – Hightower PB in 2016 & 2019
    2013 – Collins PB 2015
    2015 – Trey Flowers All-Pro 2018
    2015 = Shaq Mason All-Pro 2018
    2016 – Joe Thuney All Pro 2019 (one of the best OG in the game)
    2019 – Jake Bailey 2020 Pro Bowl and All-Pro

    Not to shabby. I mean, they had the GOAT at QB and TE for most of those years earning Pro Bowls and All Pros.

