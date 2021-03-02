Lions G.M. Brad Holmes: I like the crop of quarterbacks in this year’s draft

Getty Images

Though the transaction won’t become official until the new league year, the Lions have addressed the quarterback position by dealing for Jared Goff.

But that doesn’t mean the Lions won’t select another QB at No. 7 overall in April.

“I like the crop of quarterbacks that are coming out in this year’s draft,” General Manager Brad Holmes said in his Tuesday press conference. “When you’re picking inside the top 10, you better know every single position regardless of what your circumstances currently are on your roster.”

Holmes didn’t use names, but described the top passers as having diverse skillsets.

“I think the quarterback position in general, what’s cool about this year is that they’re in all different flavors,” Holmes said. “You have a guy that can actually do it all, that can do it from the pocket, do it with his legs. You haven another guy that probably a little bit more does it with his legs, a little bit more being creative. There’s another guy that actually probably does it more from the pocket. So all the different flavors makes it very, very intriguing in terms of when you’re looking across the whole scope of the class of these quarterbacks.”

As the former director of college scouting for the Rams, Holmes knows Goff well. But he reiterated that with a top-10 pick, Detroit has to thoroughly know the top quarterbacks and evaluate whether they’re a fit for the organization.

If the Lions do elect to draft a QB, Goff could enter the season as the starter and allow the rookie to grow and develop.