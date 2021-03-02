Matt LaFleur: Joe Barry learned a lot from previous defensive coordinator jobs

Getty Images

The Packers parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after their NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers and head coach Matt LaFleur considered nine candidates before hiring Joe Barry to run the defense this season.

In a Tuesday press conference, LaFleur stressed Barry’s ability to communicate when discussing why he was the choice to take over the job. Communication was a problem for the team at the end of the first half of their loss to the Packers when they allowed a touchdown pass to Scotty Miller that helped swing the game in Green Bay’s favor.

Barry’s communication skills weren’t much help in stints as the defensive coordinator in Detroit and Washington as his units always finished at or near the bottom of the league. LaFleur did not express any concern about more of the same in his third tour.

“He’s learned a lot from those previous experiences,” LaFleur said.

That added knowledge will have to pay off in progress on the field or there won’t be many in Green Bay thrilled about the direction things are going on defense.