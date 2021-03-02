Report: Jadeveon Clowney expects to be medically cleared in April

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is set to hit the open market again later this month and he reportedly won’t be 100 percent healthy when the new league year gets underway.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clowney is expected to be fully cleared on the medical front in April. Clowney had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee late in the 2020 season.

Clowney was limited to eight games after signing with the Titans last year. He recorded 19 tackles and forced a fumble, but did not provide the kind of boost to the pass rush that the team was looking for in the move.

Clowney said he’s open to a return to the Titans, but the feeling may not be mutual after his disappointing year. If he does move on, Clowney, who is No. 49 on our list of the top free agents, will be with his fourth team in as many seasons.