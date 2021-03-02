Report: Jadeveon Clowney expects to be medically cleared in April

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2021, 11:35 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is set to hit the open market again later this month and he reportedly won’t be 100 percent healthy when the new league year gets underway.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clowney is expected to be fully cleared on the medical front in April. Clowney had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee late in the 2020 season.

Clowney was limited to eight games after signing with the Titans last year. He recorded 19 tackles and forced a fumble, but did not provide the kind of boost to the pass rush that the team was looking for in the move.

Clowney said he’s open to a return to the Titans, but the feeling may not be mutual after his disappointing year. If he does move on, Clowney, who is No. 49 on our list of the top free agents, will be with his fourth team in as many seasons.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: Jadeveon Clowney expects to be medically cleared in April

  1. Never near as good as advertised. Always injured and never performed. Media had hyped him his whole career. One freak play in college and nothing since. 100% bust.

  3. To summarize: Jadeveon Clowney played in only half the Titans games, was a non-factor in the pass rush, averaged a mere 2.3 tackles per outing, and forced a fumble. For that he was paid a tidy sum of $12 million dollars.
    Nice work if you can get it.
    No doubt other teams are salivating at the opportunity to add that kind of production from a soon-to-be free agent about to join his fourth team in eight NFL seasons. What could possibly go wrong?

  4. “Clowney, who is No. 49 on our list of the top free agents,”
    ——————-

    Only because you guys refuse to admit you were wrong and continually overrated him ever since O’Brien dumped him for ridiculously demanding $20m/yr.

    History shows O’Brien was 100% right in that trade. Clowney shows just a little bit of athletic brilliance but then disappears for 3-4 games at a stretch. Yet that goes against your anti-Texans bias and doesn’t fit your narrative on O’Brien.

  5. totally overrated…. Decent player for sure but not your superstar….Good luck in 2021

  7. bringbackdayswithoutanarrest says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:58 am
    Probably the only guy more hyped then jj watt

    ———————————————

    Do explain that one please…..

  8. The Sam Bradford of D-ends. He continues to pilfer teams of cash without really doing much or playing very many games…his agent should be calling Spielman (the one in Minnesota) for an over priced contract.

  10. I thought this was an article from 2020. But it is not. Maybe 2019? Nope, I double checked.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.