Report: Saints have had trade conversations regarding Malcom Brown

The Saints have work to do in order to get under the salary cap and they are reportedly considering a move involving defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has had trade conversations involving Brown.

Brown signed with the Saints two years ago and he’s starting all 32 games he’s played for the team in the regular season and playoffs. He had 61 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and five tackles and a half-sack in three playoff outings.

Trading or releasing Brown would clear over $4.9 million in cap space for the coming season. There would be plenty of other moves needed in order to get their cap in shape.