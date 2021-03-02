Ricardo Allen visited Bengals

Getty Images

NFL rules for this offseason allow for free agents to visit with teams before signing and Ricardo Allen has taken advantage of that opportunity.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Allen visited with the Bengals on Tuesday. It’s the first known visit that Allen has taken since being released by the Falcons last month.

Allen has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Falcons. He was a starter for the last six of those years and closed out his run in Atlanta with 25 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games for the team in 2020.

Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell played almost every defensive snap for the Bengals last season and remain under contract for 2021. Backups Shawn Williams and Brandon Wilson are set for free agency.