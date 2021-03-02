Ryan Pace: Everything is on the table for Bears’ QB including trade, draft, free agency

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2021, 4:08 PM EST
Bears General Manager Ryan Pace is leaving no stone unturned in identifying his starting quarterback.

Pace wouldn’t rule out anything today, including Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky under center in 2021, acquiring a starting quarterback in a blockbuster trade, signing a quarterback in free agency or drafting a quarterback in the first round.

“Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation. That includes players on our roster, players in free agency, trade, the draft or a combination of all of those,” Pace said. “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

The Bears were one of the four teams identified by Russell Wilson‘s agent as a potential destination should the Seahawks trade him, and the Bears have also been reported to have interest in a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson. Those are the quarterbacks who would create real excitement in Chicago, but based on Pace’s comments today, the Bears’ starting quarterback could be just about anyone.

20 responses to “Ryan Pace: Everything is on the table for Bears’ QB including trade, draft, free agency

  1. And everything is an option because it has to be, or he and Nagy are both gone. Too bad it had to come to that.

  2. Don’t you wish you could be that incompetent at your job and still get paid?

  3. The Bears should go after Ryan Fitzpatrick. I think he still has gas in the tank and Chicago doesn’t have enough “chips” to put together a big deal for Watson/ Wilson unless they just decide to “choke out” their draft options for the next 3 or 4 years.

  8. Has anyone else ever noticed the HILARIOUS similarity between Ryan Pace and “Dawber” from Coach when Pace starts talking??? LOL!

  9. Everything is on the table…great that means Trubisky is coming back. Our new offensive analyst will be our big off season acquisition

  10. Nagy gonna play? They should be mad they let the fantastic football minded McCown go. He could save them money and be a player/coach.

  11. “Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation.”

    “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

    Which one is it, Pace? It doesn’t seem to me that everything can be on the table if you already have a plan that’s ready to execute. But what do I know? I’m just a Bears fan who inexplicably continues to hope that this team will one day emerge from the Dark Ages.

  12. With the exception of the 1986 SB, have the Bears ever accomplished anything else?? Why are they treated like NFL royalty? Pretty average franchise it would appear.

  13. Please Please sign Watson/Wilson, it will ruin your team for a few years.

  14. The cost of moving up to get Trubiski should have cost the GM his job. Now they’re at it again.

  15. Considering it’s clear Pace and Nagy are terrible at their jobs don’t think it really matters who plays QB .

  16. I think that Alex Smith would be a good fit…..at least until the Bears can draft or acquire a better QB.

  17. I hope Pace is not evaluating QB options…..none of his QB’s or backup QB’s are worth a damn.

  18. Lets see if Pace pulls a BoB knowing this year is probably his last (and Nagy too) and trades a lot of picks (3 ones is the starting point for Russ and throw in Mack in true BoB fashion) screwing the next coach with no talent, no draft picks and QB who won’t play destroying the franchise for years to come. For what BoB did to the Texans even a dimwit owner should be smart enough to can a person instead of giving them a prove it year watching them destroy the team.

  20. eljefespeaks says:
    March 2, 2021 at 4:39 pm
    “Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation.”

    “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

    Which one is it, Pace? It doesn’t seem to me that everything can be on the table if you already have a plan that’s ready to execute. But what do I know? I’m just a Bears fan who inexplicably continues to hope that this team will one day emerge from the Dark Ages.

    Nailed it!

