Ryan Pace: We want to keep good players and Allen Robinson is a good player for us

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has expressed frustration at times with the Bears because they have not made a stronger push to sign him to a long-term contract and now there’s a chance they’ll use the franchise tag in order to keep him off the open market this month.

Robinson sounded unenthusiastic about that prospect recently, but General Manager Ryan Pace confirmed at a Tuesday press conference that it is very much in play before next Tuesday’s deadline to use a tag.

“We have a ton of respect for Allen,” Pace said. “We have to do what’s best for the Bears too. We consider everything. . . . No firm decision on that yet, but we know we have it at our disposal. . . . We want to keep our good players and Allen is a good player for us.”

A report last month indicated the Bears could tag Robinson with the intent to trade him and they’d have until July to reach a longer deal with the wideout if they do tag him, so the Bears’ call in the coming days probably won’t end the interest in how things play out with Robinson.