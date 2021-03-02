Saints re-sign Noah Spence

Getty Images

The Saints have brought back defensive end Noah Spence on a one-year deal.

According to multiple reports, Spence re-signed for the league minimum of $990,000.

The defensive end joined the Saints late in the 2019 season, and re-upped with the club last March. But he tore his ACL while working out during last year’s offseason and missed all of 2020.

Originally a Buccaneers second-round pick in 2016, Spence has recorded 7.5 sacks in 41 career games. He most recently played seven games for Washington in 2019, recording a sack and a pair of quarterback hits for the club.