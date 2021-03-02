Texans cut Brandon Williams, Mark Fields

Getty Images

The Texans parted ways with a pair of cornerbacks on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team released Brandon Williams and waived Mark Fields off of their roster.

Williams signed with the team in December and then signed a new deal with the team in January. He appeared in six games and made one tackle for the Giants in 2020. He appeared in 45 games for the Cardinals between 2016 and 2018.

Fields opened last season with the Vikings and played in two games before moving on to Houston. He played in two more games for the Texans and ended the year with two tackles.

The two moves free up around $1.5 million in cap space for the Texans.