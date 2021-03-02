Trevor Lawrence posts pictures of shoulder rehab

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a couple of weeks into his recovery from left shoulder surgery and the expected top pick of the 2021 draft has posted some pictures of his rehab work.

Lawrence posted three shots to Instagram that showed him lifting weights and working with a physical therapist. Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder on February 16.

Word at the time of the operation was that Lawrence would need five-to-six months to rehab the injury before he’ll be ready for a full slate of football work. Lawrence himself said that he expects to be ready for training camp.

Lawrence made those comments after throwing for NFL teams in a Pro Day that was pushed up to accommodate his surgery. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer helped Lawrence make that decision and is expected to be coaching Lawrence when he is able to return to action this summer.