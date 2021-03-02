Vikings cut Kyle Rudolph

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is on the way out in Minnesota.

The Vikings are cutting Rudolph, who confirmed on social media that he has been told he’s out.

Rudolph was slated to earn a $7.65 million base salary this season and count $9.45 million against the Vikings’ salary cap. He still had three more seasons left on the four-year, $36 million contract extension he signed before the 2019 season, but the Vikings will save $5 million in cap space by cutting him.

Last year the 31-year-old Rudolph missed four games and saw his production decline to 28 catches for 334 yards.

Now Rudolph, who has been with the Vikings since they selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, will hit free agency and see if some team wants to pay a veteran tight end who wants to prove he still has something left.