Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is on the way out in Minnesota.

The Vikings are cutting Rudolph, who confirmed on social media that he has been told he’s out.

Rudolph was slated to earn a $7.65 million base salary this season and count $9.45 million against the Vikings’ salary cap. He still had three more seasons left on the four-year, $36 million contract extension he signed before the 2019 season, but the Vikings will save $5 million in cap space by cutting him.

Last year the 31-year-old Rudolph missed four games and saw his production decline to 28 catches for 334 yards.

Now Rudolph, who has been with the Vikings since they selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, will hit free agency and see if some team wants to pay a veteran tight end who wants to prove he still has something left.

28 responses to “Vikings cut Kyle Rudolph

  1. Great person and player. Vikings did not take advantage of his strengths. Good luck and thank you Kyle.

  2. Good luck to him. Good player I’ve enjoyed watching and a good guy by what I’ve heard and read.

  4. Talent has always been there, I think he was underutilized.

    Hope he ends up in a good situation somewhere.

  5. I always liked Rudy, sucks that he’s moving on, but I understand why. Made some great TD catches for the Vikings during his career. Loved the walk-off TD to knock the Saints out of the playoffs. I hope he catches on with a team that will use him to the best of his abilities. He’s still a great red zone target that will catch anything thrown near him.

  6. Another player chopped early in his ‘contract’. But nooooooo, the PLAYERS need to fulfill their end of the deal lmao

  8. This has to be one of Chris Spielman’s oddest moves. After signing him to this big contract they basically cut his targets in half. Who in their right mind pays a TE that much money to throw him 2.5 passes per game?

  10. Forget about playing elsewhere. He’s 31-years-old, and he plays like he’s 38. It’s time to retire.

  13. Kyle is a great guy on and off the field. Great character, great teammate, great person. We will miss you in Minnesota Kyle, you will always be a Viking.

  14. Cap hell is a real thing for teams. He’s a great payer but is hurt quite a bit, time to cut their losses. Maybe Cousins can float him some money?

  15. Great player and a great Viking. Good luck wherever you go next Kyle. You’ll always be a Viking!

  16. LOVE Kyle, consummate pro, any TE needy team would be dumb to pass on him. I think personally he should go to the Browns where Stefanski knows and loves him and they are closer to the big time. N-joke-u is just that, and Rudy has hands to catch anything.

  17. Buffalo could use a sure handed TE. Give Diggs a call and have him hook you up.

  19. mogogo1 says:
    March 2, 2021 at 6:03 pm
    This has to be one of Chris Spielman’s oddest moves. After signing him to this big contract they basically cut his targets in half. Who in their right mind pays a TE that much money to throw him 2.5 passes per game?
    *****
    I think you meany Rick Spielman, GM of the Vikings. His brother Chris is with the Lions and has nothing to do with Kyle Rudolph (at least for now).

  21. 2021 salary cap hell takes a major talent. Not the first and not the last.

  22. murraysons says:

    March 2, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Another player chopped early in his ‘contract’. But nooooooo, the PLAYERS need to fulfill their end of the deal lmao
    ———
    The difference you seem to miss in each article is when the team cuts the player the player is able to keep the guaranteed money that he hasnt actually earned now if a player wants to do the same from the other perspective and give up the guaranteed money they havent actually earned then more would be on the players side but specifically Watson signed his deal, the team is as bad off now as when he signed also, but he wants to be traded and keep the guaranteed money.

  23. Very good player for a long period of time. He will catch on somewhere, hopefully with a contender.

  26. jimmygeewhiz says:

    March 2, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    2021 salary cap hell takes a major talent. Not the first and not the last.

    ——–
    Wrong but it’s cute you memorize buzz words. This cut is no different than would have been ANY year, an older higher priced player coming off not only a down season but an injury season and 1 where he was surpassed at his position and no longer merits the salary.

