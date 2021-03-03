After settling claims from cheerleaders, Washington to create co-ed dance team

Getty Images

Last month the Washington Football Team settled claims brought by members of the all-female cheerleading squad, who alleged among other things that high-level team executives passed around a lewd video of the cheerleaders. Now the team is going in a different direction on the cheerleading front.

The Football Team announced today that it will now have a co-ed dance team that performs during games.

Petra Pope, who previously directed the Laker Girls and Knicks City Dancers, will oversee the Football Team’s dance squad. It’s the first time the Football Team will have men performing as part of the cheerleading program.

The claims brought by the cheerleaders were one of a series of embarrassing incidents that cast the Football Team in a negative light. The Football Team is now trying to make changes across the board to rebuild its tarnished reputation.