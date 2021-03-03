Andrew Berry: Odell Beckham Jr. can be incredibly productive in this system

Getty Images

Cleveland’s offense improved as the year went on in 2020, with head coach Kevin Stefanski attributing that mainly to coaches and personnel becoming more familiar with one another.

But wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not a part of that because he tore his ACL during the Browns’ Week 7 victory over the Bengals.

Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have been clear all offseason that they envision Beckham as a significant part of the team in 2021. Berry reiterated that stance during his Wednesday press conference.

“I think he’s a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system,” Berry said. “So, we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns in his abbreviated 2020 season.