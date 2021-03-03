Bengals re-sign Clark Harris for 2021

Getty Images

The Bengals have retained their long snapper, re-signing Clark Harris to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

Harris has been with Cincinnati since 2009, playing in 184 career games for the franchise. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and hasn’t missed a game since 2016.

Harris was just one of the team’s key free agent specialists, with punter Kevin Huber being another. Huber has been Cincinnati’s punter since 2009.

The Bengals were one of a couple teams to re-sign a long snapper on Wednesday, as the Raiders also brought back Trent Seig.