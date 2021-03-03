Brad Holmes: Acquiring a veteran quarterback can shape offseason decisions

Getty Images

The Lions technically can’t talk about acquiring Jared Goff for another couple of weeks. But if there’s anyone in Detroit who knows Goff well, it’s the club’s General Manager.

Brad Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting from 2013-2020, which means he was involved with the club drafting Goff. During his Tuesday press conference, he danced around not saying the quarterback’s name while also discussing what having him could mean for the Lions’ offseason.

“Obviously, I have a lot of knowledge,” Holmes said. “But having a veteran quarterback, obviously it can shape some decisions in terms of my familiarity with him — knowing what works best for him. What the likes [are], what he strives for, it does help shape things from a team-building standpoint, in terms of adding tools, adding pieces that will fit his skillset.”

Goff was Pro Bowl selection for his 2017 and 2018 seasons. But his performance dipped in 2019 and 2020, which was one factor leading to the deal that will send him to Detroit and Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.