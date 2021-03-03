Brandon Graham believes Carson Wentz trade was “good for both parties”

Getty Images

Who would have thought Brandon Graham would outlast Carson Wentz in Philadelphia? Graham, drafted in 2010, remains on the roster and wants “to see it through” with the Eagles.

The Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts, with the deal becoming official in two weeks.

Graham said he believes the Wentz trade “was good for both parties.”

“Philly is a tough market and tough place to play in, and so when things weren’t going right, I know it was . . . probably tough on him and his family to have to live through that,” Graham told Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “So it’s a breath of fresh air for all of us.”

Wentz’s departure leaves Jalen Hurts, a second-round choice in 2020, as the frontrunner to start for the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia, though, could bring in veteran competition or use the sixth overall choice on a quarterback.

“I do think Jalen can play,” Graham said. “The preparation just knowing in your head that you’re the guy, it definitely brings out a different beast in you. So hopefully that’s the case, then he’d be the guy. And so he can go into this offseason, knowing, ‘OK, here’s my shot. Let me go ahead and take full advantage.’”