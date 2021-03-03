Cardinals giving Larry Fitzgerald time to decide his future

Getty Images

The Cardinals still have not heard from Larry Fitzgerald regarding his future. They are not rushing the receiver.

General Manager Steve Keim answered “not necessarily” when asked Wednesday whether the team wants Fitzgerald to made a decision by the March 17 start of free agency.

“Knowing him, he’s just trying to make me sweat,” Keim joked, via Darren Urban of the team website.

By this time last year, Fitzgerald already had announced a return to Arizona for a 17th season.

But Fitzgerald said last week at a charity golf tournament that “nothing’s changed since the last time I saw you,” meaning he remained undecided.

A Super Bowl ring is all Fitzgerald is missing in his career, and the Cardinals have managed to land J.J. Watt to help them try to get there this season. That could entice Fitzgerald back for an 18th season.

Fitzgerald, 37, had 54 receptions for 409 yards with a touchdown in 2020.