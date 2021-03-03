Comcast CEO Brian Roberts sees NFL as “big priority” for NBC

Getty Images

The next wave of NFL TV deals continues to be not done. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently placed NBC into the same category with CBS as being virtually done.

But none of these deals will be done until they’re done. Brian Roberts, the CEO and chairman of NBC’s parent company, Comcast, said Wednesday that keeping the NFL is a “big priority” for NBC.

“You start with realism,” Roberts said, via Etan Vlessing the Hollywood Reporter. “You’ve got to take an honest look at where the value is and try to be honest with yourself and how you can pay for it and not.”

Ourand has reported that both CBS and NBC will be paying in the neighborhood of $2 billion per year for a renewal of their current broadcast packages.

Roberts also said on Wednesday that NBC wants a “streaming relationship” for its TV sports properties. Peacock has become the dominant NBC streaming platform. Roberts said that Peacock has more than 33 million subscribers.

Ourand has reported that new deals for all networks could be announced within the next two weeks.