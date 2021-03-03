Dan Campbell says as a “true alpha,” he can concede final say on roster moves

Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell is continuing to hone his tough-guy image even as he acknowledges that he’s not calling all the shots in Detroit.

Campbell acknowledged that if he and General Manager Brad Holmes have a disagreement about a roster move, Campbell may have to be the one to back down, and he’s OK with that.

“Here’s what I would say about a true alpha,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “A true alpha knows when it’s time to concede for the betterment of the team, and so I would tell you, one way or another, there’s already been a couple of things where it’s like, ‘Ah, maybe we don’t — you see it a little more this way, I see it [this way].’ We haven’t had one problem. And we’re not going to have a problem.”

Campbell views himself as a “true alpha,” but there may be more than one alpha in Detroit.