Darren Waller: No more excuses, we have to make playoffs

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2021, 11:48 AM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Raiders at Broncos
Getty Images

The Raiders have fallen apart in the second half of the last two seasons, which means that the team has yet to advance to the postseason since Jon Gruden returned for his second tour as their head coach in 2018.

Given the records the Raiders have compiled early in the last two seasons and the time Gruden has had to put his stamp on the team, it would seem that many would find a fourth straight miss to be inexcusable. Raiders tight end Darren Waller put himself in that group during an appearance on NFL Network.

“I agree. Yeah, we have to make the playoffs,” Waller said. “No more excuses. No more justifications. I know offensively speaking, on the side of the ball that I’m on, we can be better in the red zone. We’re good at a lot of things, but we can definitely be better at red zone efficiency and scoring touchdowns there. Defense, I feel like just for them, the small things and those little habits and how we prepare on a week-to-week basis will carry over into the game, playing a more simpler scheme for them and allowing their individual skill sets to shine and just being more disciplined. I feel like we’re right there outside of a few plays even the defense would agree can’t happen. We’re right there. So I believe in these guys and I know that this year is going to be a special year for us.”

The Raiders have gone from four wins in Gruden’s first year to seven in 2019 and eight last season. Plateauing at that point would make it a tough sell that the team’s on the right track, so plenty of people in Vegas will be hoping Waller’s prediction is on the mark.

  2. The Raiders lost 3 games they had leads in inside the two minute warning.

    Cleaning up redzone scoring and the defense playing well enough to get a stop was the difference between 11-5 and 8-8.

  3. Been saying the same sentence 16 out of 17 years–Get a fricking defense that can rush a passer and line backers that can cover and cornerbacks that don’t miss assignments every other play–Maychuck better draft well and stop reaching for 3round picks in the first round! Lock it up CHUCK!

  4. The Raiders haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016, when they were one and done. Before that, the last time the Raiders were in the playoffs was in 2002.

    Now, with Jon Gruden getting $100 Million dollars on a 10-year deal, they haven’t even sniffed the playoffs. Gruden has made some questionable personnel moves, including getting rid of Mack and Cooper.

    This year is critical. If they don’t make the playoffs this year, I think that there will be some major changes.

