Delanie Walker plans to play in 2021

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Delanie Walker did not play in 2020, but he plans to return to the field in 2021.

Walker, who was cut by the Titans a year ago and didn’t sign with anyone else, wants to play this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 36-year-old Walker has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, playing just seven games in 2019 and one game in 2018, so it may be a tough sell for other teams to believe he’ll be able to get healthy and stay healthy.

But Walker was a Pro Bowler for three straight years from 2015 to 2017, so there’s likely some team willing to give him a shot and see if he can earn a roster spot.