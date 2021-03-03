Giants release Golden Tate

Getty Images

Anyone who has been paying any attention to the NFL in recent weeks knows that, for plenty of veteran players, a major squeeze is coming. They’ll either be asked to take less under threat of termination, or they’ll simply be cut without conversation.

The Giants have, as expected, released receiver Golden Tate, per multiple reports.

Tate’s release creates $8.5 million in cap and cash savings for the Giants. However, they’ll take a $4.7 million cap charge to get him off the books, arising from his remaining signing bonus allocation of $2.35 million per year in 2021 and 2022.

Tate caught only 35 passes for 388 yards in 12 games last year. A second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2010, Tate also has played for the Lions and Eagles. He has 695 career receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.