Joe Douglas: Our stance on Sam Darnold hasn’t changed

When Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media after Adam Gase was fired as the team’s head coach in January, he said that the team had some decisions to make at quarterback once they hired Gase’s replacement and added that he thinks Sam Darnold has a bright future in the league.

The Jets have hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach since those comments, but Douglas didn’t have any update about what the team is going to do at a Wednesday press conference. He did say that the team’s view of Darnold has not changed since those January comments.

“With Sam, our stance on Sam hasn’t changed,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He’s an extremely talented player. Very smart, very tough. We have no doubt he’s going to achieve his outstanding potential.

Douglas said the team doesn’t feel there’s a deadline to make a decision about their plans at quarterback and that they would listen to teams calling about the possibility of trading Darnold. If they decide to use the second overall pick on a quarterback, it’s likely that they’ll be motivated to do more than that.