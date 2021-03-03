Joe Douglas says Jets have had “productive conversations” with Marcus Maye

Getty Images

The view of the status of negotiations between the Jets and impending free agent safety Marcus Maye on a new contract appears to be different depending on where you’re standing.

Maye’s agent Erik Burkhardt responded to a tweet about the team’s cap space on Monday by writing that they “refuse to take care of their top player” after the 2017 second-rounder played out his rookie deal. That comment did not paint a picture of positive conversations with the Jets, but General Manager Joe Douglas sent a different message on Wednesday.

Douglas told reporters at a press conference that he has had “productive conversations” about a new deal with Maye’s camp. He said he respects Burkhardt and called the agent’s comments part of the negotiating process.

Maye’s preference would surely be to sign a long-term deal, but a franchise tag may come before next week’s deadline to ensure he remains with the team while also buying more time to talk about a multi-year contract.