Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years in prison for sex crimes

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was officially sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea agreement on sex crimes against five women.

According to Julie Watson of the Associated Press, the 14 years is the maximum possible sentence for Winslow under the terms of the plea agreement. Winslow was convicted on charges of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public.

“The vulnerability of the victims was no accident,” San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said. “It was the type of victim that you sought out yourself because you felt that perhaps they wouldn’t report the crime” or “wouldn’t be deemed credible by the jurors.”

Bowman also described Winslow as a “sexual predator” in handing down the sentence.

Winslow, a first-round pick of the Browns in 2004, played 10 NFL seasons with Cleveland, the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.