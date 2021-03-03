Lions sign Tyrell Williams

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who was cut by the Raiders last week, was not out of work for long.

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Williams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report says Williams will get “up to” $6.2 million, but there’s no word on what incentives Williams would need to reach to make that much.

Investing in a wide receiver now could be an indication that the Lions expect to lose receivers Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, both of whom become free agents in two weeks.

Williams missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Lions will hope he can get healthy and return to the form that led the Raiders to sign him to a four-year, $44 million contract two years ago.