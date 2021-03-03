Marquise Brown: I’m confident in every receiver Ravens have

Getty Images

Ravens receivers ranked last in the NFL in catches (137) and receiving yards (1,729) as the team was last in passing yards. Willie Snead is entering free agency, and Dez Bryant is not returning.

That leaves Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay as the top three returning wideouts from last season.

The Ravens are expected to address the position this offseason. Jamison Hensley of ESPN recently reported the team isn’t expected to pursue one of the top free agents, but signing a receiver or two from the second tier of free agents was a possibility.

The Ravens also surely will address the position at some point in the draft.

Brown went live on @IngravenVids on Wednesday and was asked about the possibility of the Ravens seeking to upgrade the position.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m going to do what I do,” Brown said. “I’m a playmaker. . . . If we add somebody else, I’m not going to do nothing but learn either way. If we add somebody, I’m going to learn and still do my job. Either way.

“I’m confident in every receiver we got in the room, to be honest, and if we add somebody, I’m going to be confident in them, too. We’ve just got to get on the same page and do what we do.”

Brown, a first-round choice in 2019, has made 104 receptions for 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons.