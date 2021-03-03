Matt Nagy looking for leadership, decision-making, mobility in a QB

Getty Images

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday that “everything is on the table” as the team looks for a starting quarterback and head Matt Nagy spent some time later in the day sharing what he’s looking for at the position.

Like Pace, Nagy didn’t dismiss the notion that Nick Foles could start or that Mitchell Trubisky could re-sign with the team. Those options would be unlikely to create many smiles for the team’s fans and, based on recent play, they wouldn’t seem to fit the two most important criteria that Nagy wants from a player.

“Leadership, decision-making and if you have some versatility as a quarterback with your legs, great,” Nagy said, via the Arlington Daily Herald. “If you don’t, no problem. We can work around it.”

Alex Smith‘s name has come up in conjunction with the Bears due to his past association with Nagy in Kansas City. Mobility isn’t his strong suit, but Nagy did mention him as a strong example of the kind of leadership he’s looking for at quarterback.